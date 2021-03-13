Sterling Glen Apartments

Gwinnett County firefighters access fire damage at Sterling Glen Apartments in unincorporated Norcross.  

Gwinnett County firefighters battled an early morning apartment fire Saturday at the Sterling Glen Apartments in unincorporated Norcross. 

Heavy flames and smoke were spreading throughout a building at the complex when units arrived.  Residents were already in the process of self-evacuation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.  

The fire caused damage to four units and several other units sustained smoke and water damage.  The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

