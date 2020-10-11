GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Gwinnett County firefighters and CSX officials are working to cleanup a train derailment in Lilburn Sunday morning.
According to Gwinnett County fire officials, units responded to the train derailment around 2 a.m.
The scene stretched from Main Street to Harmony Grove Road, according to a firefighter spokesperson.
When firefighters arrived, there was a fire along with several rail cars off the train track.
After arriving at the scene, firefighters decided to evacuate residents who lived north of the incident due to concerns for hazardous materials being transported in the rail cars. The evacuated residents have since been allowed back into their homes.
Firefighters reported two operators on the train did not suffer any significant injuries.
A CSX spokesperson released the following statement:
At around 1:45am this morning a CSX train derailed 37 rail cars including two locomotives in Lilburn, GA. Preliminary information indicates that the derailment was caused by a track washout from intense rain and flash flooding conditions in the area. The two crew members were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. CSX appreciates the swift response of local first responders. The safety of the community and our crews is our top priority as we work to secure the site and develop a recovery plan.
