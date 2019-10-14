Residents fear planes fly too low over homes

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- You know when you live next to an airport there will be planes, but people who live next to Barrow County Airport say student pilots fly over their homes at the same low altitudes as drones.
And they do it from early in the morning until almost midnight.
“It’s very concerning, because we worry about the fact that they’re flying so low that if they have a mechanical problem, or issue of that type, or even a pilot error, they don’t have time to correct,” said one neighbor, Robert Bankston.
Bankston has lived in the neighborhood -- located about a mile from the Barrow County Airport -- for nine years. He says this wasn’t an issue until the pilot school went in and business started to boom.
“We have children in this neighborhood, we have elderly in this neighborhood, we have disabled people in this neighborhood, it’s a severe issue for us, because we have to put up with it seven days a week,” Bankston added.
According to FAA rules, planes must stay above an altitude of 1,000 feet above the highest obstacle over congested areas.
Bankston says he tried to reason with the pilot school – Dragonfly Aviation – but to no avail.
“They stay at 300 feet, they come right over the top of my house, probably 90% of the time, it’s very noisy, it’s very stressful,” Bankston said.
Two people died in a plane crash at the Barrow County Airport back in 2017.
“Had they been over us, that would have been us,” added Bankston.
Bankston says he’s heard it as late as 11 o’clock at night.
“This whole entire neighborhood is upset,” said Bankston as he pointed to a plane flying overhead.
They’ve started a petition which already has nearly 50 signatures. He says someone with the FAA actually came to his house to see for himself.
“They have plenty of time to either turn right or left away from this subdivision, that it’s not a problem, that he was going to talk to the head of the flight school,” Bankston said, “Even though it’s a private airport, he said you know, we can work with them and try to get something accomplished, but nothing has happened.”
So, he called CBS46 News. CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration, and was told:
“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) found no violations of Federal Aviation Regulations during a visit to Barrow County Airport in September.
The Aviation Safety Inspector who conducted surveillance that day met with Mr. Bankston and advised him that pilots may be able to turn away from the subdivision, or climb more aggressively on takeoff, if their aircraft have the engine power to do so.
The agency met with the airport manager on October 9 to discuss alternate departure procedures. The manager said that she will discuss residents’ concerns with the Airport Authority members.
On background, the subdivision where concerned residents live is .87 miles from the end of the runway, and it would be difficult for flights to avoid overflying the area completely.
“We don’t have a problem with people flying airplanes. We would just appreciate if they would turn away from populated areas, and go in different directions,” said Bankston.
The owner of Dragonfly Aviation says there are only two runways giving four different options for landing direction, so he says there's not much they can do. They issued the following statement:
"Dragonfly Aviation, LLC. complies with all FAA rules and regulations for flight and ground operations. While we are sympathetic to Mr. Bankston’s complaints, his home and neighborhood are within one nautical mile of the KWDR airport. Unfortunately, his neighborhood is in line with the runway that is primarily in use due to its length and orientation. Due to this location, aircraft will be at lower altitudes than they are in cruise flight.
We have been in contact with the FAA in regard to Mr. Bankston’s complaint and have been found to be in compliance with all regulations.
The Federal Aviation Regulations (14 CFR Part 91.119) require aircraft to be at least 1000 feet above obstacles in certain areas, however, they exempt this requirement during takeoff and landing. A normal approach to landing is a 3-degree descent. This equates to roughly 300 feet of altitude per nautical mile (a nautical mile is about 6000 feet). As stated earlier Mr. Bankston is within one nautical mile of the end of a runway.
We have attempted to explain this to Mr. Bankston, but he has refused to listen. While we do operate primarily in and out of the KWDR airport, we are far from the only operator that uses the airport for flight training. Numerous flight schools all over northeast Atlanta utilize the Barrow County airport.
Dragonfly Aviation is proud to have been named an AOPA Distinguished Flight School for the third year in a row, showing our excellent reputation for safety and customer service."
