DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is working to get results for a DeKalb County neighborhood where residents are fed up, losing patience, and feeling like their elected officials have failed them.
Neighbors on Crestline Drive say the road is in desperate need of repairs, and that the county has pushed off fixing their road for years.
They tell CBS46’s Melissa Stern that DeKalb County’s permanent fix for this road is their permanent nightmare -- a metal plate in the road.
“That should be a temporary solution, to me three years and beyond is not a temporary solution, that’s a permanent solution,” said Isabel Patino, whose home is right behind the plate.
Neighbors say it's about time this dangerous road is fixed and that the noisy metal plate be removed.
“When that plate shifts and cars hit it going fast in the night, I’m jumping up and down in my bed because it sounds like gunfire,” said another neighbor, Jan Cox.
“Every time I’m running or I see people walking, you see the cars swerving to avoid the plate, and then there’s nowhere for a runner to go, so I’m always in people’s yards,” added Patino.
“The cars are swerving to miss it, so that when I’m turning right out of my driveway, I’m risking a head on collision,” Cox added.
They say the county is only finding temporary solutions.
“Every time they come and fix it they just put the plate back on. Great, it doesn’t do anything,” Patino said.
They decided to contact CBS46 because they say they aren’t getting results from elected officials and county agencies, despite numerous calls and emails.
“At one point it shifted several inches off of its original position, and rather than coming out and going down underneath fixing the foundational problem correctly, instead the county came back and put a little strip of asphalt around the edge, slid it back into place, and was like hey, you’re good to go for another three months,” added Cox.
CBS46’S Melissa Stern learned if you do drive over it, it knocks your car out of alignment, and if you drive around it, it’s an accident waiting to happen.
“We’re just tired of it, we’re frustrated with dealing with this,” said Cox.
“It feels like we’re just forgotten here,” Patino said.
So, Stern reached out to DeKalb County and they said workers inspected the plate on July 3rd to ensure it was secure.
The county’s Roads and Drainage Division has the location scheduled to be repaired in the next 30 days, weather permitting.
“I want them to take the blanking plate out and put a pavement on it, just like any other road,” Patino said.
