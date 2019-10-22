DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Residents in a Stone Mountain community say they are fed up their neighboring island of trash at the local Family Dollar.
“I mean it’s very disappointing to see it. If you can put it on a scale of 1 to 10, I give it an 8,” William Morris said.
William Morris lives in the community near the intersection of Rockbridge and Rock Chapel Road. He’s noticed a new addition to his community in the last several months, and it's not one he’s proud of.
“From the outside is pretty ridiculous looking right now. It’s a mess and it should be cleaned up you know,” Morris told CBS46 News of a sea of trash outside the local Family Dollar.
“It’s an eye sore,” Steve Brodie said.
In fact it’s an issue the entire community is fed up with.
“Trash gathered up around the bins on the ground,” Brodie explained.
Multiple members of the community said their complaints were ignored. So, they contacted CBS46 to get results, and that’s exactly what we did.
On Friday we called and emailed Family Dollar’s corporate office, who then sent our concerns to the area’s regional manager. That manger decided to close the store Monday evening so employees could focus on cleaning the lot as soon as possible.
Later that day, we observed all of the boxes and trash that once littered the ground had been packed, wrapped and were ready to be shipped out of the community.
Stop going to that store. Problem solved. When they perminatly close store down due to lack of revenue.. Simple..
