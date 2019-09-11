ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Trashed. That’s how neighbors and park-goers describe Piedmont Park after many events – and said they are tired of the lingering trash following some events.
As crews are underway preparing for Music Midtown, many people are wondering, will this event be any different?
“I wanted people to be aware of the situation with the garbage that was left behind,” Blaine Wood, a Midtown resident said.
Wood shared photos on Nextdoor to notify his neighbors about the mess left behind following the Pure Heat Community Festival in Piedmont Park recently.
“It was garbage and leftover tents, there were fans, there were other boxes, cooking materials, it looked like the vendors had poured grease actually onto the walkway of the park,” Wood added.
Wood said he goes to Piedmont Park every day, as he lives two blocks away, and said unfortunately, this is all too common.
“There’s always some level of trash that’s left around,” Wood added.
The President of the Midtown Neighbors’ Association, Courtney Smith, said they submit post-event reviews to the permitting agencies at the city.
Smith said these reports share the community’s perspective on best practices and record poor event execution in the event the applicant returns the following year.
“There’s always responsibility and those people should be held accountable,” Wood said.
Smith added that Piedmont Park is a wonderful venue for a ticketed event, but it is not exclusively an event facility. She said it is first and foremost a shared community space and there has to be a balance.
“I’m definitely not opposed to having festivals in the park, as long as the responsible parties take that responsibility,” Wood said.
Many people feel the city shouldn't permit events that repeatedly trash the parks.
The City released a statement about the issue that read:
All outdoor event organizers are responsible for trash removal and overall cleanup of parks following their event. The process typically takes between 24-48 hours, depending on the size of the event. The park is always remediated to previous or better conditions by the event organizer. Please see the pertinent code below, which is publicly posted.
