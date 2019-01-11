DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) The stinky situation for residents in DeKalb County isn't getting any better and they say the smell is so bad, they're forced to place urinal cakes outside to mask the odor.
This comes after hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw, untreated sewage spilled into waterways in late December. Spills that the EPA considers “major” happened at Snapfinger Creek, Peachtree Creek, Shoal Creek, Cobbs Creek, Burnt Fork Creek, and South Fork Peachtree Creek.
“There was quite a mess out there with solids,” said Tucker resident Zack Buersmeyer, “and the smell was overwhelming.”
Buersmeyer owns a home that sits right next to South Fork Peachtree Creek in Tucker. He snapped a photo when he discovered the spill had oozed from a manhole cover into his yard.
“You can imagine, anything that goes into your drains or your toilet -- anything – that’s what came out of the pipe,” said Buersmeyer. “You don’t want kids, pets, those sorts of things around that.”
Workers have since cleaned up the spills at 20 locations. They’ve also sprayed the contaminated areas.
DeKalb County is under a federal court order requiring it to upgrade its infrastructure and prevent sewage spills.
Buersmeyer hopes it happens quickly. For now, he won’t let his 7-year-old daughter anywhere near the creek.
“It’s just really stressful to have that in your yard and in your community at all,” he said.
CBS46 has learned that by next year, the county plans to spend more than $50 million, focusing on fixing 12 miles of sewage pipes.
That's a total of nearly 170 repairs.
CBS46 will keep you posted.
