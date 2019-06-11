ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 uncovered a serious health hazard in one metro Atlanta community after DeKalb County resident Tyler Smallman complained about a pile of trash at his Decatur apartment complex.
Smallman said the garbage at The Avenues of North Decatur on DeKalb Industrial Way has not been picked up in weeks and is now attracting flies, bees and other varmints.
Residents said the property is under new management and the problem began when they took over at the end of May. Smallman said the mess is so bad it’s like living in a landfill.
While at the complex, CBS46 spoke with a man who said he was hired to clean up the trash. We also spoke with an employee of Hawthorne Residential Partners who asked us to leave the property.
CBS46 contacted the corporate office for Hawthorne and no one responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.