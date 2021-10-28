ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- North Georgia residents are preparing for th 2021 Wings Over North Georgia Hybrid Drive-in Air Show this weekend.
The air show has been recognized as North Georgia’s top family fall event for eight years and was recently named the No. 7 rated air show in the world by USA Today.
The exciting events will take off on Oct. 30 at the Richard Russell Regional Airport located at 304 Russell Field Road NE.
Wings Over North Georgia Hybrid Drive-In Air Show:
- 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Media Check-In
- 10 a.m. Pre-show flight Demonstrations
- 12 p.m. Opening Ceremonies/Aerial Performances
- 3:30 p.m. U.S. Navy Blue Angels Perform
There will also be military demonstrations by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-17 Globemaster Demonstration Teams, and the U.S Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers Parachute Team.
World-class civilian performers include; Michael Goulian, Mike Wiskus, Greg Koontz, Scott Farnsworth, Jive Kerby’s T-28 Mad Dog, Scott Yoak’s P-51 Mustang, and the Jet Car.
The Dobbins ARB 94th Airlift Wing C-130s and Georgia State Patrol SWAT Helicopter Team will provide pre-show aerial demonstrations.
Parking Gates open at 9 a.m. and pre-show aerial demonstrations begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Pre-show activities include airdrops and capabilities demonstrations from C-130-H3 Hercules aircraft from Dobbins Air Reserve Base. The SWAT Tactical Team from the Georgia State Patrol helicopter unit also will conduct demonstrations. The Full Throttle Formation Team from Peachtree City will also perform.
Opening ceremonies and flying demonstrations will kick-off each day around 12:30 p.m.
Parking tickets for the Drive-In Air Show are available here only in advance, and will not be sold on site. Those interested in attending the event should purchase early before tickets are sold out. A limited number of tickets are available for sale.
Note: Limited parking will be available Saturday and Sunday.
For more information click here.
