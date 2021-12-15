ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Kroger store on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta that was forced to close after major damage was caused to its electrical system by thieves has reopened.
The store closed last month after thieves stole copper rom the generator room.
We spoke to one shopper who told us she was counting down the days until the location reopened.
Police are still searching for the copper thieves, but say they had trouble reviewing surveillance video because the power to the cameras had been cut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.