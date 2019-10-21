ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Families and homeowners on Myrtle Street in Midtown are sick of their neighborhood's other residents.
"Prostitution on the corner almost on a nightly basis and that prostitution brings in a number of other things into the neighborhood as well," said Todd Ervin, who's witnessed the prostitution out the front of his house for eight years. "From the Johns to the drug dealers and the pimps," added Ervin.
And this problem isn't a recent one.
"Between me and my wife, probably two to three times a week [they see prostitution activity in their neighborhood]. So over the past eight years you think about that, the number of times it's over 800 times over eight years," said Ervin
He says the action doesn't stop with a rising sun.
"In the morning when I get to go to the gym I usually leave the house at around 5:30 a.m. and they're out then. And we've seen them at 7 a.m. when the suns coming up and people are taking their kids to the bus stop," said Ervin
He says police do as much as they can and that they do make arrests, but it doesn't stop the unsavory behavior.
"I've found anything from drug baggies to condoms," said Ervin.
For Ervin and the rest of the community, the problem is causing irreparable damage.
"One neighbors daughter, we were trying to talk about the subject and not mention it and the daughter chimed in and she's about 10-years-old and she said 'oh the prostitutes' and that's just not something a child that age should know," said Ervin.
