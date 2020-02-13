CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - Every time it rains one part of the metro becomes a collection zone for nasty debris and trash.
The issue is in Rockdale County. The CBS46 News team watched debris flowing down Yellow River, finding its final destination up at Milstead Dam.
Fed up residents said they called several city and county officials to find out what can be done to clean it up, yet they are only getting the run around, so they reached out to CBS46 for help.
For eight generations, Jerry Moon and his family have lived off of Highway 20.
“We don’t know how to handle it. When people lease the dam we have no authority to tell them to clean it up,” said Moon, adding that he does not know who is responsible for the cleanup.
Moon said the issue is only getting worse after a large tree fell into the river, causing debris to get caught, preventing it from going over the dam.
“Every year we have a flood and sometime the debris catches here at the dam and it stays for months,” said Moon.
We reached out to Rockdale County, Conyers, EPD and U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. They each denied responsibility, adding that there is nothing they can or will do about it.
Milstead Dam was privately owned by Mill Shoals Hydro Company, but is now the responsibility of North America Enel Green Power which is based in Massachusetts.
We have called and emailed them about the issue but have not received a response.
