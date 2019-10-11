WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Providence Golf Community has been terrorized for months…
Residents say it’s scary, dangerous and has become a nuisance.
“It’s very concerning.”
Imagine looking on your backyard camera seeing a huge longhorn. The bull was last spotted in Barbara and Bob mock’s backyard while they were eating dinner.
“He’s eating everything, he’s eating the grass, plants, flowers and trees,” says Mock.
The bull has been around for so long that it’s become the neighborhood mascot and residents even named him Howard.
Residents have tried to wrangle him with no success.
“We don’t have the ability to do anything with him. We have been asking for help for months. He’s really dangerous he doesn’t belong here, he needs a safe place to live,” says Mock.
Residents say the cow is aggressive and Bob Mock is concerned with all the kids in the neighborhood, especially with Halloween in a few weeks, someone will get hurt.
“He’s a little spooky don’t know what he would do if you cornered. I suspect he would react rather violently. He’s a danger and a menace, someone is going to get hurt or maybe worse. I think the county needs to do something about it, we certainly can’t,” adds Mock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.