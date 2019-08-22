KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- RING doorbell footage in a Kennesaw neighborhood appears to show a group of guys walking through a subdivision pulling on a car door trying to get in
Kennesaw police confirm they're investigating a string of car burglaries this week. People who live in communities on Big Shanty Drive say they woke up to find women's purses laying in the streets Tuesday morning.
Police tell us the group on this video targeted unlocked cars and the cars they stole from were not locked and had valuables inside.
