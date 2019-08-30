FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Fulton county this year has some residents concerned.
“It’s rolling up your leg they’re biting you. They’re making you regret coming out this time of night,” Douglas Stratton said.
Douglas Stratton lives in Buckhead just minutes from Frankie Allen Park. He said he battles mosquitoes daily.
“This is the worst it’s ever been,” Stratton explained.
After learning mosquitoes carringy West Nile Virus made their way to Fulton County, he’s taking extra precautions.
“We spray our backyard. We don’t want to but what’s the point of having a backyard if you can’t enjoy it,” Stratton told CBS46 News.
He isn’t the only one taking precautions. Buckhead Baseball little league play their games in the park. They sent the following warning to parents this week: “Mosquitoes around Frankie Allen Park may also be part of a broader sample that tested positive for potential carriers.”
“Anything that can hold water can breed mosquitoes, and our school, it could be as big as a kiddie pool or as small as a cap of water. So anything that holds water you want to tip it out,” Ellis Jones said.
Ellis Jones of the Fulton County Board of Health said if you get bit by a mosquito this season there are a few symptoms you need to be on the lookout for.
“It’s flu-like symptoms with sweats, rash, fever, and if you have that definitely let your medical provider know that you want to be tested for West Nile virus,” Jones explained.
In addition to dumping standing water, officials also recommend using mosquito repellent with DEET until mosquito season ends.
