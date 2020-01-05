ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Residents are on alert after several owl sightings in Midtown.
One woman posted on Nextdoor that she was attacked by one – twice! Another woman caught one on film turning around and looking right at her.
Now, people are wondering where they’re coming from, and what they’re doing in an urban area like Midtown.
Experts told CBS46’s Melissa Stern most of the time, owls and other wildlife aren’t interested in people, but sometimes some are more territorial than others.
Mayce Bishop was out walking her dogs when she spotted an owl near Penn Avenue in Midtown.
“I noticed an owl fly and land on a telephone wire, and when I looked up, it was facing the other direction, so I started to make some noise to see if it would look at me, and its head turned completely around and faced me,” Bishop said. “After a few minutes, it ended up flying down from the telephone wire, right in front of a car, and the car stopped and saw it as well,” she said.
But this wasn’t the first time Bishop spotted an owl in the area.
“I had heard one from my window, several times, and I thought I was crazy,” she said. Bishop found feathers on her porch and after some research, she confirmed they belonged to an owl. “So, I knew they were around, but I had never seen one in front of me like that,” she said.
Bishop is not alone.
Another woman posted on Nextdoor that she was attacked by an owl in Piedmont Park, twice, just north of the splash pad area.
“She probably, unknowingly, ran near or underneath the nest, and the owl was protecting the nest,” said Kaitlin Goode, the Urban Wildlife Program Manager with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Goode said there are owls all over Georgia.
“Two species here would probably be the Great Horned owl or Barred owl,” added Goode.
She said they’ll be laying their eggs soon, and during that time when they have active nests, they’ll be extra protective.
“Right now is their breeding season, so they’re mating, so they can be a bit more territorial during this time of year,” Goode said.
She said while attacking humans is not a regular occurrence, it happens occasionally – and added that the naturally curious animals are around likely looking for food.
“There’s probably a lot of prey for them in the park…squirrels, mice, other small mammals,” said Goode.
She suggested wearing a wide-brimmed hat to protect your head or carrying an umbrella to open and close if you see one – deterring them from coming near you.
“They are extremely adaptable, so where there’s food and space for them to nest and have cover, there will be owls,” added Goode.
“I’ve talked to some people about it from the neighborhood, and it seems like a lot of people are starting to see them more often,” Bishop said.
Goode said if you do spot an owl, look for a nest. If you find one, contact Georgia Department of Natural Resources or the city, so they can rope it off or put up signs, so people are aware.
