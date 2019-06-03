GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The community of Grayson is home to families and retirees, attracted to the area for its quiet suburban life.
However, things could soon change as a property owner has applied to rezone 51 acres of residential land on Ozora Road to industrial, for a proposed waste transfer station.
The proposed site is surrounded by houses, upsetting homeowners.
"We don't want our kids playing back there with any potential environmental concerns or health concerns,” said Larry Rose who is spearheading the community ‘NO’ campaign.
Homeowners also fear what it could do to the values of their homes.
"We’ve read a lot of data that said if something like this goes in next door you stand to loose anywhere from 25 to 50 percent of your property value,” said Rose.
The community has come together to help mount a campaign to stop the facility from going ahead.
A public hearing will be held on July 2 on the matter, followed by a July 23 vote by the planning commission. Georgia State Senator P. K. Martin IV is just one of the officials backing the no campaign.
Campaigners said most of the trash the facility would receive wouldn't even be from the area.
"Most of the trash they (Southern Sanitation who would run the waste transfer facility) collect comes from Walton county," said Rose. "There's about 1,300 homes that they collect from in South Gwinnett. So this is a situation where they're going to be bringing people's trash from other places."
Certainly a smell and a problem homeowners don't want in their backyard.
"I don't want to be sitting out by my pool smelling trash," said Grayson neighbor Robin Mauck.
CBS46 has reached out to the land owners and will update this story when they respond.
For more information on the campaign click, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.