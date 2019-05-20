ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Ebony McKinney said crossing West Lake Avenue at Browning Street has its risks.
“They speed a lot,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Two yellow signs immediately before the crosswalk warn drivers that it's there, but there are no warning lights or traffic calming devices and the crosswalk paint has faded.
The speed limit on West Lake Avenue is 25 miles-per-hour. Some people CBS46 spoke with said they make a run for it, even as cars speed around a blind curve.
“They speed so you can see them from this way but not this way,” McKinney said.
“It’s a speedometer right here at the store and every time they come past, it's nothing less than 50,” said Tacarri Mustafa.
The crosswalk is right in front of the West Lake Marta station.
Some residents told CBS46 that they're not surprised the crosswalk doesn't have the bells and whistles some others do.
“Usually in more urban areas like this they don't usually be taking care of stuff like this,” said Chris Perry.
“If this was Marietta, Dunwoody, Buckhead, ya’ll wouldn't even be out here,” said Barbara Jean Lewis.
Twenty-year-old Eric Amis Jr. was killed last week after he was hit by a car near the location. According to a police summary, Amis was leaving the Marta parking lot on a scooter, when he entered the roadway and was struck.
His death now has people calling for change.
“There should be a light right there because at the end of the day, some folks be looking at phones,” said Qua Britton.
CBS46 contacted Fulton County, the City of Atlanta and Marta to ask about potential safety changes. A Fulton County spokesperson deferred to the city.
Marta also told us the crosswalk is the city’s responsibility, though CBS46 cameras did spot a Marta employee snapping pictures of the crosswalk on Monday.
CBS46 is still waiting to hear back from the City of Atlanta.
