MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Residents of a Marietta neighborhood are hoping to raise enough money to send their beloved mail carrier to Hawaii as he retires from the postal service.
Floyd Martin, 61, has been a postal service employee for forty years and has been on his current route for over twenty years.
Neighbors love him immensely and a young child even dressed up like him for her career day at school. Two GoFundMe pages have been created to show appreciation to Floyd, one here and the other here.
"I was so flattered," said Martin on the GoFundMe page. "It touched my heart."
Although Martin lives in Atlanta, he's told residents that he will continue to visit, telling residents "Y'all are my life."
The neighborhood even held a covered dish block party in his honor, where over 300 people attended.
