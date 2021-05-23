CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The South Fulton community is shook after several shots were fired at the Camelot Condominiums off Old National Highway Sunday morning, leaving a community mourning and demanding change to ensure resident safety.
“Heartbroken… heartbroken… I mean I just lost three of the greatest people I knew all of them were great… they gone because of nothing… A misunderstanding,” said resident and friend Antonio Studienyer. “They’ve always looked out for the community they are great out giving people."
South Fulton Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 this morning.
They found three victims, two men and one woman, shot to death.
“Every single day there’s a shooting even if someone’s not being shot just gunfire and it’s ridiculous and it’s hard,” said a frustrated resident Condica Perry.
According to a confirmed source, the incident started as a dispute between neighbors and that lead to the deadly crossfire.
Two of the victims were married, each between 20 to 30 years old.
“You got a problem with the person… man put your gloves on… you don’t have to be evil and use guns - guns are a coward way out use your hands,” exclaims Studienyer.
Frustrated, vulnerable and tired of the violence, neighbor Condica Perry said she’s praying for the family.
“I have no words all I can say is I pray I never feel what they’re feeling what they’re having to go through,” said Perry.
“We are going to get through this but we got to find a better way a better way,” said Studienyer.
According to residents, there are no known cameras on property, the front gate of the complex is broken, and safety has been an ongoing issue.
A condominiums board member said the lack of budget and lack of payments from residents make it difficult to pay insurance policy.
A confirmed source said the police have identified and issued a warrant for a suspect they believe to be responsible for the deadly shooting. No further details have been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
