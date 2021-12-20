ATLANTA (CBS46) — As COVID-19 cases are climbing across the country, many residents are scrambling to get tested ahead of the holidays.
Residents told CBS46 even though COVID-19 testing can be a hassle the long lines are worth their wait this holiday season.
“So I came into this line and it was kind of absurd,” DeKalb County resident Tyler Rowan said even though he made an appointment at the North DeKalb Health Center he still had to wait around for 30 minutes to get tested for COVID-19 Monday.
“I have a lot of people at my job who are coming down with COVID-19 and I am just doing it to be precautionary,” Rowan said.
Like the millions of Americans preparing for holiday travel in the next few days, Rowan has plans to go to Houston.
“If you're not vaccinated, I would say travel is really not a great idea, because you are in a very vulnerable place now with Omicron," NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said.
Experts say new cases are topping 125,000 a day with places like New York now breaking records in daily cases. Just in the last two weeks Georgia had more than 23,000 new cases as concerns over the new Omicron variant continue to grow.
“With Omicron, it is going to be a tough few weeks to months as we get deeper into the winter," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
People in line told CBS46 they couldn’t find an at-home test so they had no choice but to wait in the line.
We even stopped by a local Walgreens pharmacy and not one at home test was available.
“You go on the internet and you try to find one on Amazon or CVS and Walgreens and they don’t have any,” another resident said.
Health Officials said the peak hours at the majority of testing sites are right before it opens and the hour before it closes, so if you want to beat the rush, avoid those hours.
