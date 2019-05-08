DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Giant potholes and sidewalks sinking in are just a few of the things DeKalb County residents said need fixing in their neighborhoods.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke with a woman who said she’s trying to get her government officials to take action.
“They have not received any attention and of course with people driving over them, and weather conditions, and all the rain we have received, they have gotten deeper,” said Robin Allen, a DeKalb County resident.
Allen said the area near Panola Road and Covington Highway in Decatur is riddled with potholes and broken sidewalks.
“The sidewalk is completely up and down, it looks like a sinkhole,” Allen added.
She said other neighbors have expressed their frustrations, too.
“She was deeply concerned about the sidewalk because of the children who stand at the bus stop or walk up the street to go to the store, that one of the children might get hurt,” Allen said.
Allen said she’s reached out to her county officials multiple times.
“We get a lot of excuses from DeKalb County government,” added Allen, “We get a lot of promises. We have to call and call and call, to get them to come out and do the job that we pay for with our taxes.”
She wants answers as to why they haven’t patched up the roads and fixed the pavement.
“We have to swerve around pot holes, to avoid damaging our cars, and it’s unsightly,” said Allen.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern reached out to Dekalb County and was told in a statement:
“Dekalb County roads and drainage crews have been filling potholes and repaving portions of the eight-mile Panola Road as recently as Monday, May 6th. Crews will assess the intersection of Panola Road and Covington Highway tomorrow, May 9, to determine whether it needs to be prioritized. So far this year, crews have been working six days a week, weather permitting, and have resurfaced more than 28 miles of roads and filled more than 2,700 potholes countywide.”
“We pay hard earned money for our cars, why should we have to worry about flat tires, alignment, etc., because of these potholes,” said Allen.
