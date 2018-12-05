Union City, GA (CBS46) People in a Fulton County neighborhood just want their mail.
The post office stopped delivering mail to a Union City condo complex because of dogs running around.
CBS46 reached out to the post office to get more details and instead of answering our questions, a spokesperson told us that mail service resumed last week.
Homeowners tell CBS46 they just visited the post office on Tuesday, waiting for hours to get their mail.
For weeks Louise Ferebee’s mailbox has been empty. So have hundreds of her neighbors.
According to a letter from management, USPS refuses to deliver mail to the Shannon Villas condo complex because of unleashed dogs.
So residents, many of them seniors, have to pick up their mail from the Union City Post Office.
“This lady next to me, she's blind. I take care of her and she can't get her mail,” Ferebee told CBS46 News. “It's just ridiculous. Then, when I go to get it (the mail), I was in line for 2 to 3 hours before I can get my mail.”
Another woman says she couldn't pay her light bill because she was missing a check.
CBS46 set up our cameras to see if we could catch dogs roaming the property. We couldn't find one unleashed animal.
However, we did see a UPS driver making multiple deliveries without any problems.
The property manager says they're aware of the issue and are working with the post office.
