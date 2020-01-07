NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) – Christina Brown was up in arms Tuesday morning. She told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson that she received a hair-raising letter from her leasing office at the Bradford Gwinnett.
“When I pulled up at my home last night from work, I read mine, it says I owe almost $1,500,” she said.
Brown insists that she’s current on her rent. She showed CBS46 receipt of her last payment, made this week.
“But come to find out everyone here has been served,” Brown said. “Everyone got one and they have different amounts, varying amounts, but everyone got one.”
“I just turned in my rent the second of January,” said another tenant, Brianna James.
James said her letter states she owes nearly $2,400. She said she just moved in last month and should only pay around $700 per month.
“We have the receipts of the money orders we sent,” she said. “I have my receipts.”
Searching for answers, CBS46 went to the leasing office. Someone was inside with the door locked. She said she had no comment.
It wasn’t just CBS46 locked out. Tenants, who were told on the letter to call the leasing office with questions, couldn’t get to management either.
While we were near the townhomes for the story, several other residents approached CBS46 about the same issue.
After multiple calls to the property’s corporate office in Indiana, someone finally responded, saying this could all be a misunderstanding.
Shortly after our call, someone from corporate called Brown. They are working to resolve her issue and reviewing other cases at Bradford Gwinnett.
“I’m glad you guys came out because yes we got something done,” she said.
