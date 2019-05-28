COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) --The once center piece of the area, Sprayberry Crossing shopping center, is now a shell of its former self.
The 6.4 acres of land now lies broken down, full of vacant shops, and has become a space for vagrants and drug users.
"We know in the bowling alley people were living in there and there's been drug deals," said Sprayberry resident Theresea Darnell.
The bowling alley has been abandoned for 10 years and is a known drug use area. Residents said marijuana has been grown inside the old grocery store on more than one occasion.
Access to the alley is still possible and hazardous with exposed 3-inch nails and broken glass scattered throughout. Closer inspection by CBS46 found the place is still being used.
"It makes me very upset that this is still going on,” said parent and longtime Sprayberry resident Leigh Mickalonis. “Cause the county has tried to put changes into place and the owners are not standing up to their end of the bargain"
The county has tried to force the owners to rehabilitate the complex by enforcing a blight tax on them, raising their land tax by seven times, even with this enforced, still nothing has been done.
"I wonder what it's going to take for them to do something, is someone going to have to die," said Mickalonis.
A strange problem for any new development is the cemetery that sits in the middle of complex.
As the complex continues to deteriorate and attract drug users and vermin, this is all happening right next to a school and daycare center.
"As a parent it makes me fear for the children in this community,” said Mickalonis. “The vagrants are moving in, the vermin are moving in, it's time to get them out. Our community is ready to do whatever it needs to do to get them out."
