ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Residents of the apartment complex where a 19-year-old man drowned yesterday said neither property management nor police did anything to stop a pool party that grew out of control.
Residents at the 500 explained this isn’t the first time a pool party became out of control at the apartment complex, putting their lives in jeopardy. They say they want property management to step up the security measures before someone else losses their life.
“It was complete chaos as it was a zoo. It was Mayhem,” a tenant told CBS46.
This tenant asked CBS46 to hide his identity out fear. He told CBS46 that yesterday's pool party that claimed the life of a man turned his complex upside down.
“There were no spaces to park in. Cars are all over the grass up on the curbs on the medians. Ours could not move down the street,” the tenant explained.
He said party goers even damaged his and other neighbors' vehicles.
“Someone just collided with the front of my car, either backed into it or hit it head on, because the front of my car is impaled,” the tenant explained.
The tenant said he called 911 and property management but no one shut down the party. He and several neighbors decided to head to the party to complain to organizers. They received threats in return.
“The boys said several times I’ll beat your ass I’ll beat your ass b******, calling us all kinds of N****** and b******,” said the tenant.
Another tenant who also asked CBS46 to hide her identity out of fear said she was also threatened when she tried to complain.
“Both of them told me we’re going to find where you live and we are going to beat you up you racist f****** b****,” the tenant explained.
She said she also called 911 and reported the threat. When police arrived they found Shomari Billings at the bottom of the pool. CBS46 reached out to one of the party’s organizers. He didn’t answer any questions but he did share a few words.
"I don’t know what happened per se at the pool, I don’t know. It’s unfortunate for real that that happened to him on Memorial Day when everyone was just having a good time," explained Matt, one of the organizers.
CBS46 took the tenants’ concerns to property management. They sent a statement that reads in part, "While residents can use the pool and have guests over, nothing of this magnitude has happened to our knowledge. Plus, if residents have experienced something like this we hope they would report it to management and the police. We are evaluating ways to prevent anything like this from happening again. Rest assured that changes will be made."
"We are evaluating ways to prevent anything like this from happening again. Rest assured that changes will be made," said Terri Thornton with Partner Communications for the complex.
A donation page for funeral costs has been started by Shomari's family. To donate, click here.
