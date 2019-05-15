HOSCHTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The normally peaceful town of Hoschton has been bubbling away under the surface since last week's shocking actions by high-ranking city council members.
"Oh people are definitely still talking about it," said Hoschton resident of 20 years Chris Owens.
In an interview with a newspaper, Mayor Kenerly is said to have pulled the application of a black candidate for city administrator because "he is black and the city isn't ready for this."
Council member Cleveland came to the mayor's defense and became embroiled after saying he doesn't believe in interracial marriage and that it makes his blood boil.
Calls for their resignation have fallen on deaf ears thus far.
"What the mayor said and what Mr. Cleveland said really does not represent the attitudes of the totality of the people in Hoschton, so we're working toward getting the petition signed," said Dr. Lorrie A. Richardson-O’Neil.
That petition is to force a re-call election and residents believe they will be successful in gathering enough signatures.
"Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely, a change is needed and I do believe a change is gonna come soon," said longtime Hoschton resident Mary Morrison.
Morrison has lived in the town for many years and announced to CBS46 that as soon as she is able to, she will run for council member Cleveland’s seat.
"Definitely Jim Cleveland, Mary Morrison is coming for your job. They've caused embarrassment to our city and they both need to step down with grace and move on," said Morrison.
The group will need to collect 30 percent of the registered voters from the 2017 election before forcing a re-call election. Other residents who spoke with CBS46 said they will still back the current mayor, and that they would vote for her again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.