DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Plans to build elevated express lanes on both sides of I-285 from Spaghetti Junction to the Cobb Cloverleaf are not sitting well with some Dunwoody homeowners.
“We believe there are other options that would be better in the long run,” said Robert Wolford.
The Georgia Department of Transportation believes the project is necessary for the growing metro-Atlanta population and will greatly ease congestion, slashing six-thousand hours of delay each day. For some that means a shorter commute.
“Of course the transportation committee is going to say that they need more lanes but what they're forgetting are the people who are being displaced by this or who are being negatively impacted by this,” said Dunwoody Homeowner’s Association President Adrienne Duncan.
Some homeowners who will live near the project are speaking out against it. Travis Reid went a step further, creating a petition to urge GDOT to stop its plans. More than 700 people have signed it so far.
“It is not too late,” he said. “It has literally not started. So if we're going to tell GDOT and our politicians this plan is not acceptable, we need to start sooner than later.”
Dunwoody City Councilmember Lynn Deutsch signed the petition.
“We ought to take a step back and look at whether this project is really the right answer because the impact for the next decade and the cost, which is just overwhelming are just so tremendous.”
Although there's resistance, GDOT reps say the project will be worth it. With more than 240 thousand drivers on that stretch of I-285 every day, GDOT believes express lanes are necessary to keep traffic moving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.