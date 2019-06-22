BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three suspects kicked off the weekend by breaking into a Gwinnett County home and tying the residents up.
The suspects, described as black males with Jamaican accents, entered the home located in the 1600 block of Primrose Park Road after breaking a back window around 7 a.m.
The residents were tied up as the suspects ransacked the home, stole cash and then fled the home. Once the suspects were gone, the resident were able to undo their restraints and run to a neighbors house for assistance.
One resident sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital.
The suspects had on surgical masks during the robbery. They fled the scene in a small, dark colored SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
