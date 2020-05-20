ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Teens from near and far are traveling to a stretch of the Chattahoochee River off Riverside Road and not everyone is thrilled about it.
“You know they want to get out of the house,” said one homeowner. “They all call each other and say let’s meet down there. It must have been 1,000 people.”
“Last summer it was just like a few groups of people,” said 17-year-old Andrew Kane. “Now it’s like - you saw the pictures…it’s like a ton of people down there.”
Indeed, several pictures show just how many people are gathering, clearly not social distancing.
Kane said he was there over the weekend.
“Can’t really travel, can’t go to the beach, everyone missed their spring break so you might as well enjoy the beach that’s local," Kane said.
“We aren’t a resort destination, this is a neighborhood,” said homeowner Matthew Speed.
Many nearby residents are fed up with the gatherings.
Speed said teens are drinking alcohol, parking illegally and leaving behind trash. He’s even drafted a petition urging Roswell city leaders to address the issues.
A spokesperson from the city of Roswell sent CBS46 the following statement:
On Monday, the City of Roswell posted here (Nextdoor/ Facebook) to share that we had received reports about large groups of people gathering at the shoals in the Chattahoochee River on Riverside Road. Among the many concerns our residents shared was that these gatherings had led to dangerous parking issues along Riverside Road.
City leadership has been working with the National Park Service, which has jurisdiction over the river portions of the affected area, to find the best solutions to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of residents and visitors.
Within the next two days, the City of Roswell will be posting “no parking” signs along Riverside Road to address the parking issues in that area. In addition, Roswell Police will be patrolling the area to enforce the parking rules. They will also be assisting National Park Service Rangers, if needed, on the National Park property.
“You can’t congregate that many people without having negative consequences to the area,” Speed said.
CBS46 News has reached out to The National Park service for comment.
