CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Chattahoochee Hills residents say insurance companies aren't acting after house explosion
Beyond the yellow tape sits whats left of Chuck Miller's home.
The 83 year old was killed when a propane explosion blasted through.
The fire department telling us why it happened is still under investigation.
But what hasn't happened, say neighbors, is insurance company payouts.
"[Its] very sad what they are putting us through," said one man living nearby. [They] can’t give us a definite time, [they are] trying to talk us out of things that need to be fixed."
To cover everything from shattered windows still boarded up, to cracked foundations.
A number of homeowners---all with varying insurance companies---told us the same story. Some have made repairs without making claims, because they haven’t been assured coverage. Others are waiting on Miller's insurance company to take action. Or their own to step up.
"It’s sad for all of us," said a resident.
We spent the day reaching out to the insurance companies in question. Because of our calls, they are investigating the concerns.
We aren't naming them until they give us a complete response. But homeowners are just glad someone is now looking into what they have been dealing with for months.
We’ll keep you posted in our attempt to get results for the folks there.
