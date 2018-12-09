Pickens County, GA (CBS46) Winter weather came overnight in parts of Jasper.
“It started last night about 10, 11 o’clock,” said Marvin Maddox.
Maddox woke up to snow blanketing his neighborhood. He said it made for a challenging drive to the airport Sunday morning.
“I had to go under trees and over trees to get my brother to town,” he said.
Downed trees, snow and ice made driving up and down Burnt Mountain Road difficult and dangerous.
“I went up earlier this morning and there were trees down and couldn’t get any further,” said Dave Keller.
Monument Road near the top of the mountain due to the downed trees. Keller tried to drive up the road this morning before it was shut down.
“I think that there’s some people that live up on Monument Road so at the moment, they’re probably stuck,” he said.
GDOT crews and state troopers were out trying to remove trees from the roadways but it was hard for them to keep up with the number of branches falling.
“There’s limbs dropping all over the place because you’ve got to deal with wind and the ice and so it’s taken out power lines and just causing all kinds of havoc,” Keller said.
