ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) For students of Carver High School crossing McDonough Boulevard can be a life and death situation.
Residents of Peoplestown that have to cross the street at McDonough Boulevard and Jonesboro Road say it is a similar situation for them too.
"I'm actually amazed that someone hasn't been hit. It feels like Frogger trying to cross the street," said parent and resident Jeff Delp.
Residents are trying to get three crosswalks put in to help students at Carver High School cross safely and at two other busy points along McDonough Boulevard and Jonesboro Road.
Lack of crosswalks at the high school have parents worried.
"You have a school zone where there's no crosswalk to a MARTA bus stop, it's incomprehensible," said Delp.
"Yeah, I'm surprised," said one parent who was picking up his kids from the school.
To help make a change, Delp has a plan for April 23rd.
"Any crosswalk that gets installed on a state road has to have at least 20 people cross an hour. So we've asked all our neighbors and friends and students to come on out and cross the street," he said.
GDOT has installed a camera system to capture numbers crossing at the unsafe spots and will then determined whether crosswalks will be installed.
"We don't want someone to lose their life and do another news story to get crosswalks because someone died here."
