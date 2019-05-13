MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Eight-year-old Eesah Johnson is fighting for his life after being hit by an SUV last week. Eesah was crossing Olive Springs Road to go play with a friend when he was mowed down and left for dead.
Lazaro Rodriguez, 59, turned himself in on Saturday. He's charged with felony hit and run.
“There's a lot of children in this neighborhood and unfortunately people do not adhere to the speed limit,” said David Silver, who lives nearby.
Silver has lived in his house on Olive Springs Road for seven years. He said people rarely drive 35-miles-per hour.
“I’ve seen somebody come through here at about 60,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Amanda Winn, another resident, said something must be done about dangerous drivers.
“I’ve had people come up on my driveway and actually went up on my grass here and just lost control.”
Working to get results, CBS46 took neighbors' concerns to the county.
“DOT (Department of Transportation) will go out to the road, make sure all the signage is correct, the speed limit signs are easily available and make sure there's nothing with the roadway that needs to be corrected,” said Ross Cavitt, Cobb County Communications Director.
To get traffic calming devices, we've learned somebody in the neighborhood must make a written request to Cobb DOT.
“If it's a local connector, they can put things on there like speed bumps. If it’s not a local street, what most likely they'll do is put those electronic signs up that flash the speed.”
If approved, the changes could take several weeks or months
