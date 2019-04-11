Austell, GA (CBS46) Residents of an apartment complex in Austell say their living conditions are uninhabitable and they've turned to CBS46 News for help.
CBS46 first reported the problems at Kingsley Village Apartments on Riverside Parkway in March.
One woman who lives in the complex tells CBS46 that she was threatened with eviction after complaining that her heat didn't work.
Other residents reported shaky decks, leaky water and mold. Those tenants are now getting the answers they've been looking for.
"This time, the county is coming in to fix the problems," said Cobb County Commission chairman Mike Boyce.
In all, more than 80 violations have been reported at Kingsley Village, Parkview and Hunter's Grove.
CBS46 did some digging and learned that the owner of the complexes lives in Canada. An attorney of the owner says new management has been brought in to fix the problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.