Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A project once designed to fix the city's failing infrastructure is leaving some neighborhoods feeling like they got the short end of the stick.
The city's Renew Atlanta program says it has been forced to re-prioritize projects and some in southwest Atlanta are left asking "what about us?"
About 200 people showed up Wednesday night to hear from leaders with the Renew Atlanta/T-Splost programs which were created nearly four years ago to address a billion dollars in infrastructure across the city. It covers everything from improving roads and sidewalks to bridges and public buildings.
But some feel neglected with the Cascade Business Association left asking, where did all the money go?
Project leaders say because of lower than expected sales tax money and increased construction costs, there's a shortfall of about $120 million.
That means they'll have to re-prioritize the projects.
Both northwest and northeast Atlanta will get a chance to hear from project leaders in similar meetings in the next week or so.
Click here to find out more information on the meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.