More members of the U.S. House of Representatives want Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign.
Congresswomen Nikema Williams (GA-05) and Sara Jacobs (CA-53), will introduce legislation on Monday, calling for Greene to be censured and for the freshman lawmaker to formally resign from Congress.
“What Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14) is doing, the words and hate she continues to uplift, they have meaning,” Williams said. “They have power.”
The resolution cites past and recent statements made by Greene indicating support for the assassination of prominent democrats and approval of far-right conspiracy theories.
“She knows it’s not true but yet she continues to espouse them, continues to incite the violence we have seen in this country, and we saw what it led to on Jan. 6,” Williams said.
Referring to her critics as “the mob,” Greene released the following statement which read in part:
“Every attack. Every lie. Every smear strengthens my base of support at home and across the country because people know the truth and are fed up with lies.”
“This is beyond partisanship,” Williams said. “This about patriotism. This about respecting humanity, respecting your colleagues.”
Also on Friday, Democratic representative Cori Bush (MO-01) announced that she is moving her office over claims that a maskless Greene “berated” her. Greene fired back on Twitter, calling Bush the true instigator, adding that she has the receipts to prove it.
Legislation to censure requires a simple majority. GOP leadership reportedly will sit down with Greene next week before taking any action.
