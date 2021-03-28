Coweta County officials are offering help to residents working to rebuild after a violent tornado tore through the area late Thursday night.
Resources will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. starting Monday, Mar. 29 at the Coweta County Fairgrounds. Those who cannot make it to the facility to pick up donations can call 678-340-0790 to coordinate transportation.
The Fairgrounds will be open all week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accept donations. Items needed include: flashlights, AAA batteries, work gloves, paper towels, Lysol wipes, electrolyte drinks, packing tape, baby wipes, Styrofoam coolers and trash bags. Water is not needed at this time.
Volunteers are also in need. To sign up, call 910-632-3309.
All Coweta County offices, including the courts, will be closed on Monday, March 29, with the exception of libraries, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
