ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Zoo Atlanta's staff is heartbroken Friday morning, after their oldest giraffe, Abu, dies at age 16.
"We’re heartbroken to have to share sad news today. This morning, we mourn the loss of Abu the giraffe."
The Zoo posted on their Facebook page and said, "Our Animal Care and Veterinary Teams had been monitoring Abu closely in recent days following a sharp decline in his health. Given his poor prognosis and with concern for the impact on his quality of life, the teams made the extremely difficult decision to euthanize him this morning."
The Giraffe Care Team celebrated Abu’s 16th birthday last month. He was considered geriatric for a giraffe, and was the oldest member of Zoo Atlanta's herd.
Abu struggled with a severe case of arthritis and Zoo Atlanta's team put in several efforts to mitigate the effects.
In 2020, he underwent a procedure under general anesthesia to facilitate hoof work.
In May 2021, we announced that Abu had undergone a procedure in which he was fitted with therapeutic shoes to help stabilize his front feet. At that time, he received stem cell therapy, a groundbreaking tool that has proven helpful in treating osteoarthritis in a variety of species. In August 2021, the therapeutic shoes, which have been used with giraffes at other organizations and are not meant to be worn for long periods, were removed during a second procedure. Abu again received stem cell therapy using cells collected from his own blood.
Other treatments have included laser therapy, analgesic medication, and hoof trimming – all made possible by the extensive time and dedication of his care team. Their efforts ranged from daily positive reinforcement training for therapy, foot work, and blood draws, to encouraging him to take his medication. The teams worked diligently to ensure Abu received the best treatments possible.
Abu arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 2007. In 2010, he became the father of the first giraffe calf born at Zoo Atlanta, and sired a second calf in 2011 before later becoming the dominant member of an all-male herd.
The Facebook post concluded with the following statement:
Please join us in sending thoughts to our Animal Care and Veterinary Teams, and especially to the Giraffe Care Team. They have all worked tirelessly to care for Abu, always with his well-being put first, and pursued every option available. We are grateful for your support.
