ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One Atlanta restaurant chain is at the center of an online movement to bring back its chicken tenders.
Ajay, Viren, and Ryan are close friends and share a love and passion for one thing: “This guy, Ajay, and this guy, Ryan, and a bunch of other friends of ours we always used to go to Houston’s together to go eat the chicken tenders,” said university business major, Viren Bhatia.
They all share an undying love specifically for the chicken 'tendies', as they like to call them, at Houston’s restaurant chain.
“I will never look at chicken tenders the same ever again,” said Ryan, also study for a business degree. But tragedy struck in 2020.
"Last February they decided to take them off the menu," said Viren.
So the group started a campaign that has taken off to get the chain owned by the Hillstone group to bring back their beloved tendies.
From T-shirts to petitions to social media marketing even getting celebrities onboard to help bring back the clucking good tenders.
“Houston, Hillstone group we want the tendies back,” said comedian Heather McMahan in an Instagram Story.
The group who are based in NJ now planning to put a billboard over the Paces Ferry location in Atlanta to try and get their message across.
“We asked our followers what the best location would be and nearly like 45 to 50 were like look at West Paces Atlanta, please please just look at that location, it’s the best location for it. Then we looked on Google Maps and saw the picture and we were like yeah we’re not gonna beat this,” said Viren.
A group of friends are going all out to bring back their favourite meal, chicken 'tendies,' specifically from Houston's restaurant. The group planning on a billboard & the #Atlanta faithful to help them #bringbackthetendies. #chicken Details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/auK9xqga49— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) May 29, 2021
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy contacted the company who says they are aware of the campaign but are yet to send a statement of any form about why the item disappeared after so many years and if it will be returning.
To help the gents in their endeavor click, here.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.