Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Three people were injured after an argument at a Chinese restaurant led to a shooting in the parking lot of another restaurant late Wednesday night.
According to police, the initial argument began at the China Cafeteria on Rainbow Drive. The argument then spilled into the parking lot of the Burger King location on Candler Road.
At some point, an employee of the China Cafeteria shot a fellow employee and another person before turning the gun on themselves.
All three are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.
No word on charges.
