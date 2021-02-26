A Buckhead bar and grill has decide to pack up and leave the area due to what the owners said was a rise in violence in the area.
“Disappointed of course… that it’s closing down, I’ve been there and I love the owners,” said resident David Norton.
On Instagram, Botanico Bar and Grill posted, that due to some recent issues over the last couple of months and the increase in criminal activity nearby that they have decided to cancel operations at the Pharr Rd location. The owners explained they are taking a break to relocate and reinvent the brand.
“I feel terrible for them… and I just feel that the crime in this area needs to be addressed,” said Norton.
Multiple shootings, car-jackings and robberies have happened on Pharr Road and the community is fed up demanding change. Cameras and license plates readers placed at the intersection of Pharr Road and North Fulton now act as the eyes and ears for officers.
Resident Aries Porter says her experience has been different, “I’ve had no problem lived here over 10 years,” says Porter.
Porter believes proper communication is vital in order to inflict change,
“If you’re going to create a bar… then make sure it’s known that this can be a bar in the beginning. As opposed to it transforming into that midway and now you have a different crowd that comes.”
Norton says it comes down to this, ”Something needs to be done…because I’m sure they’re not the first ones that are going to pack up their bags and go somewhere else that’s more safe and more secure.”
