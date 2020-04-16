WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- As shelter in place orders continue, more and more families are finding it more challenging to put food on their plate.
As we all adjust to the new normal many in the community have come together to help others, two veterans who own Semper Fi Bar and Grille are among that group and they're making sure everyone in their community has something to eat.
“Put this in the oven at about 375 for about 40 minutes,” said Ralph Roeger, one of the owners of Semper Fi Bar and Grille, a military themed restaurant that pays tribute to his time serving the county. “My wife and I really enjoyed being in the Marine Corp so we thought what better to do than put a restaurant together that honors our veterans and first responders,” said Roeger.
But they’re not just honoring, they have continued to live a life of service and as the coronavirus impacts more and more families they are stepping up to help.
“We just put it out there, hey we realize that a lot of you are out of work and could use a meal” added Roeger.
With that in mind, the restaurant cooked and packaged upwards of 50 free meals to give away to the community.
“You know we’re doing this because it the right thing to do. It feels great to be able to give back to the community that’s why we do this, just to give back. So many people need it right now. A lot of people are out of work and we just want to do our part and help out any way we can.”
This isn’t the only food give away the restaurant has done in recent weeks they also donated food to first responders.
