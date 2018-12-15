Atlanta, GA (CBS46) You’ve heard the saying it’s 5 o’clock somewhere and it really is on this week’s Restaurant Report Card. We’re at 5 o’clock Sports Bar and Grill on Turner Lake Road in Covington.
They’ve been here a decade and you can come in for some entertainment and they have really good food, plus a top health score to go along with it.
Also, the owner is very involved in the community. In fact, he raised nearly $40,000 for injured Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper. His badge number is also painted on the window of the restaurant.
We've traveled to four different counties on this week's Restaurant Report Card and here’s this week’s best and worst scores.
We went looking for the manager of a Cobb County restaurant that was shut down by the health department for critical violations.
Aachi’s Indian Cuisine on Spring Road in Smyrna failed with only 44-points and a ‘U’ for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mold on sauce, white rice was at an unsafe temperature and there were live and dead roaches in the kitchen on the preparation counter.
(Adam) “Were roaches getting into food?”
(Employee) “No.”
(Adam) “It says they were on the prep counter.”
(Employee) “Yeah.”
(Adam) “How bad is this roach problem?”
(Employee) “It’s better now.”
(Adam) You’ve got a pest control company on board now?”
(Employee) “Yeah.”
We'll keep you posted.
In Gwinnett County, Sweet Tomatoes on Mall Boulevard in Duluth picked up 91-points.
In DeKalb County, Olive Garden on Ashford Dunwoody Road in Atlanta received 94-points.
In Fulton County, Ray’s on the River on Powers Ferry Road in Sandy Springs scored 96-points.
And in Newton County, at 5 o’clock Sports Bar and Grill on Turner Lake Road in Covington received a perfect 100 on their health inspection. In fact, that's two in a row for the facility.
They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award!
