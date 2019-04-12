ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Health inspectors busted a local pizza joint for failing to keep their restaurant clean this week.
Meanwhile, our Adam Murphy gets things started from another pizza parlor with a perfect health score.
I'm so excited to tell you about an Atlanta institution this week. We're at Fellini's Pizza on Peachtree Road in Buckhead and they've been around more than 35 years serving some of the best pie in town in my opinion, and this time of year is great too because you can dine outside.
It's warm and they have a great patio and I bet you didn't know this restaurant is named after a legendary Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, and you may recall one of his great films La Dolce Vita and the famous fountain scene. Well guess what, they have a fountain here as well. It's not exactly the Trevi Fountain, but hey no one is complaining. The food is great. I can't wait to tell you about it in just a moment, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
We went from one pizza parlor to another this week and the difference between the two is drastic. Abood Pizza & Grill on Canton Road in Marietta failed with 52 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no person in charge during the inspection. Plus, raw chicken was stored above cheese, lettuce and beef, and there were dirty utensils and cutting boards covered in food debris.
Other Scores
- China Wok on Johnson Ferry Road in Atlanta picked up a 92.
- Wendy's on Cooper Road in Loganville scored a 96.
- Little Azio on Northside Drive in Atlanta received a 99 on a reinspection.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Fellini's Pizza on Peachtree Road in Buckhead they received a perfect 100, so congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Alright, let's get into the food! They have the house salad you can order, they also have the house salad you can order, they also have the Fellini's Special which pretty much has every ingredient on it, they have a vegetarian pie you can get, you can order by the slice and get the Hawaiian slice and the meat lover for under $5 a slice. You can't beat that!
We'll see you guys next week. Boy that's good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.