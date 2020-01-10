ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's time for another round of our Restaurant Report Card.
This week the health department busted a popular buffet serving food at unsafe temperatures, but first, our Adam Murphy gets things started at a Cuban spot with a perfect score:
Hey we're at Mojito Cafe on Nesbit Ferry Road in Alpharetta this week. They've been here 12 years. It's a family run restaurant with authentic Cuban cuisine and the owners are from Cuba, so you know it's the best. When you come in it's just a great neighborhood spot. It's very cozy in the restaurant with homemade food. The mojitos are great and go along with the restaurant name. I can't wait to tell you about the dishes on the menu in a moment, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
Just off Austell Road in Marietta, the Hibachi grill Amazing Buffet had a not so amazing health inspection. Two weeks ago the Cobb County buffet failed a surprise inspection with 62 points and a 'U for unsatisfactory.
The report said there was black slime inside the ice machines and raw chicken was thawing in standing water. Plus, stuffed crab, egg rolls and ribs were at unsafe temperatures.
We asked Chu Lee, the person in-charge, if anything on the buffet was safe to eat. "What do you think all these people are coming out to eat?," answered Lee. He added that everything on the buffet is at the proper temperature.
"What you are seeing right there, they are not off by 10, 15, 20 degrees," said Lee. We reminded him that there is a food temperature range for a reason, and if the temperature is wrong then there is a problem.
"What you're talking about the range being 41 and we're at 40.5 it's not in the range, but it's so close. Yes, I understand we have to keep it in the range.," he added.
Close is for horseshoes, not the temperature of food. The Hibachi grill improved its score on reinspection landing 95 points and an 'A'.
Other Scores
- One week after we exposed a failing inspection at the Dunkin' Donuts on South Cobb Drive, management finally showed up and earned 96 points on reinspection.
- Boston Markey on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta scored 98 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Mojito Cafe on Nesbit Road in Alpharetta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Let's get right to the menu, everything is made fresh here and it looks so good. They have the stuffed potato, the famous Cuban sandwich and a trio of meat. The pork, beef and chicken with rice and bean and plantains. Also check out the porck chop.
Alright we'll see you next week. It looks so delicious. Boy that's good!
