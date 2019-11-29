ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department grilled a breakfast spot in Metro Atlanta for having food at unsafe temperatures, giving them a score in the 50s.
But first, our Adam Murphy gets things started at a southern-style cafeteria with a perfect score:
Hey we're at Curt's Cafeteria on Branch Road in Oakwood. One of my favorite county cooking restaurants. They're celebrating 32 years in business. When you come in here hungry you get your food fast because it's cafeteria style. They've got a great salad bar and all the fixings. We're going to have a post-Thanksgiving Day feast, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
We asked the owner of a breakfast spot on Marketplace Boulevard in Atlanta a tough question this week.
"Was slime getting into customers drinks?"
The owner, Douglas Whalen, simply responded, "No."
Arize Breakfast Cafe scored only 58 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says sausage and chicken were at unsafe temperatures, plus utensils were stored in dirty water and there was slime in the ice machine.
"This was a leadership breakdown, so that's me and some mistakes in putting people in positions without fully training them and making sure they knew their responsibilities and what to do," added Whalen, who says he is re-training his entire staff.
While we were there the health inspector showed up for a reinspection, which resulted in a score of 94.
Other Scores
- Big Daddy's Dish on Old National Highway in College Park scored 90 points on a reinspection.
- Captain D's on Lawerenceville Highway in Lilburn sailed to a 96.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Curt’s Cafeteria on Branch Road in Oakwood they scored a 100 on their last inspection. In fact, two in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.
The restaurant is open 7-days a week and you can get breakfast or lunch and a lot of food for under $10. You can start out with a salad, baked chicken and slaw, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans. And how about the size of the country fried steak. It’s one of my favorites.
We’ll see you guys next week. Boy that’s good!
