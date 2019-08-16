ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a well-known steakhouse this week giving them the lowest score we've seen in recent history.
Before we dish out the dirty details, here's Adam Murphy to get things started at a pizza joint with a perfect score, and the biggest pie in the state.
We like to do it up big on the Restaurant Report Card, but this week we're taking it to a whole new level. We're at Big Pie in the Sky on Baker Road in Kennesaw. They've been here a dozen years. They make that dough for the pizza fresh every day from an original New York style recipe, and I know you're thinking that's a lot of dough, and that's because it it. They're known for their 30-inch pie. That's bigger than a car tire and just one slice is as big as a six-month-old baby. Pull up a chair because I'll need your help, but first let's get into this weeks best and worst scores.
Just like desert in Arizona, there was no one in sight, which meant there was no one to hold accountable for a failing health inspection at a Lithonia restaurant.
Arizona's on Stonecrest Circle in DeKalb County scored only 21 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report said there was pinkish slime on the soda machine, plus there were a great number of flies and gnats in the restaurant, and an employee touched ready-to-eat food with their bare hands, and four coolers were not cooling properly.
No one was more surprised than Yolanda Aguayo who showed up for dinner and found out why there were closed.
"They have a 21," said a shocked Aguayo. "Oh my God."
It't the lowest score this year and the worst in recent history.
"Oh my God, I feel sick. Okay , stay home and eat," she added.
Not everyone could stay home. We spoke with one woman, only identified as Rhonda, who was there to pick up her son from work.
"It's very troubling because someone could get sick. Someone could die. It's very troubling," said the Rhonda.
A spokesperson for Arizona's said management was also appalled and assured they would be in compliance by the next inspection. Not the case, they scored a 46 on a follow-up after our visit.
Other Scores
- Three Dollar Cafe on Mt. Zion Parkway in Morrow received 92 points.
- The iconic Polaris Restaurant atop the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Atlanta scored a 96.
- Panera Bread on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville picked up 97 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Big Pie in the Sky on Baker Road in Kennesaw, they scored a 100 on their last inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. They have the 30-inch pie here, but they're also known for something else. They're home of the carnivore challenge. Here's the deal, 11 lbs., two people and one hour. If you can finish off the pie they'll pay you $150. Not a bad deal, but you know what, I think it would take me an hour to finish one slice. It's enormous! I'll definitely have leftovers if you want to join me. Boy that's good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.