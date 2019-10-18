ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 dished out the dirty details on failing restaurant health inspections every week, and over the summer, we encountered nasty violations and intense confrontations.
So, on this week's Restaurant Report Card, our Adam Murphy takes a look at the best of the worst:
I dropped by this Clayton County restaurant with a failing score back in July and was wowed at how they responded when questioned about their health violations.
We ran into one employee -- who's face was blurred due to her being a minor -- with a major mouth on her.
"So back you mic and back your camera out of my face and move around," said the obviously annoyed employee when asked about the restaurant's violations. "That doesn't have anything to do with me. You see me taking the order. You see that I'm new. So, can you back up because I'm already having a bad day," she added.
Wow Wings on Tara Boulevard scored 63 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there was black mold on the ice maker. Plus, the person in charge improperly washed their hands without soap, and raw beef with blood contaminated ready-to-eat food.
When asked if customers were being served bloody food, one employee denied there being an issue and another had an issue with us being there. Moments later we got the owner on the phone, who said they corrected most of their violations scoring a 91 on a reinspection.
Just off Virginia Avenue in Hapeville, this seafood spot received a health score just below 'C' level in June. The Crab Spot on failed with 26 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there was expired food in the kitchen. Plus, there was slime on the ice machine and clean dishware was stored on dirty shelves. When we showed up to question management, they locked the door even though the sign said they were open for business.
"They're here, they don't want to come out, they don't want to talk about it," said an employee. So we happened to find a customer who did.
"That is crazy. A 26? I'm so glad we saw that because we were literally about to go eat," said the customer. Since our visit, The Crab Spot has received 76 points and 'C' on a reinspection.
Just last month we uncovered some serious problems at an Italia restaurant in Fulton County. Depalma's on Collier Road in Atlanta failed with 55 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says shrimp steak and scallops were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, there was a box of meat stored on the floor in the cooler, and floors, walls and ceilings were in need of deep cleaning.
The owner, Jay Yadav, took us into his kitchen to prove he had cleaned up his act and pointed out that the power to his cooler went out the day of the inspection. Yadav also told us he never had a customer get food poisoning in 30 years of business. He even scored a 95 on reinspection.
You can watch the first run of the Restaurant Report Card every Friday night at 9 p.m. on PeachtreeTV and 11 p.m. on CBS46. And remember to look for the Golden Spatula Award at your favorite restaurant, that means they scored a 100.
