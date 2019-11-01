ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a local soul food spot for storing food directly below a leaking fan, but first our Adam Murphy gets things started at a Tex-Mex sport with a perfect score.
Hola amigos, I want to tell you about my favorite taqueria and cantina in metro Atlanta. Hey, we're at Tin Lizzy's at Piedmont and Roswell Road in the heart of Buckhead. This is the original location. They have about a dozen stores and this one has been open now for 14 years. Not only did they get a top health score, you've got to love the ambiance and the food speaks for itself. They've got some great tacos here that I can't wait to tell you about, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
Just off Old National Highway in College Park I had questions for a soul food spot with a failing health score.
Big Daddy's Dish scored only 58 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a heavy accumulation of old food debris in the restaurant. Plus, a mold like substance was observed on walls in the main kitchen, and a leak from a fan in the cooler was dripping on food items.
So we asked an employee if we could speak with the manager. Moments later Big Daddy showed up and showed out.
"You're wrong for coming in here and doing this. You're wrong. God bless you for what your're doing right now," said Big Daddy obviously displeased to see us. We reminded him that we weren't the ones who scored a 58. "I'm going to do better. Let me tell you something, I'm going to do better. I'm trying to train a brand new crew, and you know what, you're wrong."
What's wrong is Big Daddy's dish posted an old inspection report and will penalized one point by the health department if they don't post their failing score.
Other Scores
- Mangos Sushi Bar and Grill on Hickory Grove Road in Acworth scored 90 points.
- Arby's on Old Winder Highway in Braselton picked up a 95.
- TGI Friday's on Mt. Zion in Morrow received a 97.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Tin Lizzy's on Piedmont Road in Buckhead they're known for those delicious margaritas and a perfect 100 on their health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Let's get right to the menu. Here they have the three amigos which are chips and dips you can try, they have the lobster taco, buffalo chicken nachos and the cowboy skillet, which also has buffalo chicken and blue cheese. We'll see you next week. Boy that's good!
